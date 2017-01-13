|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
Alberta economic downturn: Everything old is new again
|
TBT: 1987's oil forecast sounds awfully familiar in 2017 1:06. OPEC has reached a deal, but no one is sure it will hold. Europe is in a deep freeze, which has slightly boosted the price of oil. Crude prices have recently climbed, but Calgary companies are cautiously mulling whether to invest in new jobs this year.
CBC 3:55:00 AM CET
|
|
|