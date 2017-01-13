Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 13, 2017

Alberta economic downturn: Everything old is new again

TBT: 1987's oil forecast sounds awfully familiar in 2017 1:06. OPEC has reached a deal, but no one is sure it will hold. Europe is in a deep freeze, which has slightly boosted the price of oil. Crude prices have recently climbed, but Calgary companies are cautiously mulling whether to invest in new jobs this year.

CBC 3:55:00 AM CET

Canada Goose said to plan dual-listing IPO as soon as February

theglobeandmail 9:53:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Canada (6)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Calgary(CA)

Toronto(CA)

New York City(US)

Duluth(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Canada Goose (5)

Sam Tick (1)

Aritzia Inc (1)

Dani Reiss (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Goldman Sachs (1)

Credit Suisse (1)

Bain Capital (1)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (1)

OPEC (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.