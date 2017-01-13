|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
African Union to Cease Recognizing Jammeh as Gambia's Leader
|
The African Union says it will cease to recognize Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh as the country's legitimate leader as of Jan. 19, when his mandate expires. Friday's decision by the AU's Peace and Security Council comes as West African leaders are visiting Gambia in a last-ditch effort to persuade....
ABCnews 4:37:00 PM CET
|
|
|