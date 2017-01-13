|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
Trump Shrugs off Contradictions From Cabinet Picks
|
President-elect Donald Trump is shrugging off contradictions with his own Cabinet picks that have been on display during Senate hearings this week. "All my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!" Trump said over Twitter early Friday.
ABCnews 5:09:00 PM CET
|
|
|