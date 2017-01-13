Main Menu

Friday, January 13, 2017

Trump Shrugs off Contradictions From Cabinet Picks

President-elect Donald Trump is shrugging off contradictions with his own Cabinet picks that have been on display during Senate hearings this week. "All my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!" Trump said over Twitter early Friday.

ABCnews 5:09:00 PM CET

Week 1: Dems find Trump's picks more reasonable than Trump

AP 10:06:00 AM CET

Dems find Cabinet nominees more reasonable on some issues

CBSnews 2:32:00 PM CET

United States (15)

Russian Federation (5)

Washington(US)

Moscow(US)

James Mattis (4)

Donald Trump (3)

John McCain (2)

Dick Durbin (2)

Ted Cruz (2)

Vladimir Putin (2)

Elizabeth Warren (1)

Marco Rubio (1)

Jeff Sessions (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

Steven Mnuchin (3)

Rex Tillerson (2)

Cory Booker (2)

John Kelly (2)

Tom Price (2)

Mike Pompeo (2)

Andrew Puzder (2)

Afterward Carson (1)

Ben Carson (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

Ben Marter (1)

Urban Development (1)

Tom Udall (1)

Jeff Merkley (1)

Maury Povich (1)

Goldman Sachs (3)

NATO (3)

United States Congress (2)

CIA (2)

Homeland Security (2)

Environmental Protection Agency (2)

Exxon Mobil (1)

