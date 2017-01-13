Main Menu

Friday, January 13, 2017

Trump's Indonesian Business Partner to Attend Inauguration

A spokesman for the Indonesian business partner of President-elect Donald Trump says the tycoon will be attending next week's inauguration and also plans business meetings with Trump family members. Trump's ties to Hary Tanoesoedibjo are among the many potential conflicts of interest he could face as the 45th U.

ABCnews 9:23:00 AM CET

Greater Jakarta: Sumarsono baffled over dismissed cleaners

JakartaPost 6:33:00 PM CET

Indonesia narcotics chief blames pilots on drugs for crashes Most of Indonesia's airline accidents have involved pilots on drugs, the head of...

belfasttelegraph 12:43:00 PM CET

Indonesia (6)

Donald Trump (1)

East Jakarta (1)

Arya Sinulingga (1)

Lion Air (2)

