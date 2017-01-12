|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Foul play by Russians cannot be ruled out
Lurid claims have emerged about Donald Trump’s sex life and his ties to the Kremlin in a dossier supposedly compiled by a former British intelligence officer. But how plausible are they? One assertion is that Mr Trump was regularly handed Kremlin intelligence on Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival for the presidency.
thetimes 5:55:00 AM CET
