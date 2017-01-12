Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller creates hilarious and ingenious way of avoiding press in airport

themirror 2:12:00 PM CET

Dazzling German concert hall takes its bow

straitstimesSG 1:34:00 AM CET

Powerful growth sets scene for German election debate

afp-english 12:40:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (20)

Help about this topicPlaces

Hamburg(DE)

Berlin(DE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joachim Gauck (1)

Olaf Scholz (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Matteo Renzi (1)

Carsten Brzeski (1)

Pierre de Meuron (1)

Anthony Martial (1)

Stefan Kipar (1)

Christoph Lieben-Seutter (1)

Wolfgang Rihm (1)

Jacques Herzog (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Tate Modern (1)

Sydney Opera House (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.