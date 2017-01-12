Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

At midday: TSX, Dow falls amid caution after Trump conference

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors turned more cautious after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Wednesday news conference provided no further clues on his policy priorities. The country’s biggest banks and insurers were among the....

theglobeandmail 6:02:00 PM CET

Singapore shares see losses for second day

straitstimesSG 10:32:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ontario(US)

Vancouver(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Hong Kong (2)

Client Reserve (1)

Vard Holdings (1)

Shaw Communications Inc (1)

Jeff Zipper (1)

Healthway Medical Corporation (1)

Alex Furber (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Wall Street (3)

Volkswagen (1)

Microsoft (1)

Chrysler Automobiles (1)

The Walt Disney Company (1)

Warburg Pincus (1)

Dow Jones (1)

Toronto Stock Exchange (1)

Nasdaq (1)

Environmental Protection Agency (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Environment

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.