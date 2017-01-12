|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Thursday, January 12, 2017
At midday: TSX, Dow falls amid caution after Trump conference
Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors turned more cautious after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Wednesday news conference provided no further clues on his policy priorities. The country’s biggest banks and insurers were among the....
theglobeandmail 6:02:00 PM CET
