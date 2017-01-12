|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 12, 2017
|
|
UPDATE 1-British Airways cabin crew to stage second strike next week
|
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew, who make up around 15 percent of BA's total cabin staff, are to stage a 72-hour pay strike from Thursday next week, their union Unite said. Crew who serve as part of BA's mixed fleet, who have poorer terms and conditions than some longer-serving....
reuters 10:03:00 PM CET
|
|
|