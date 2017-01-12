Main Menu

Thursday, January 12, 2017

UPDATE 1-British Airways cabin crew to stage second strike next week

LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew, who make up around 15 percent of BA's total cabin staff, are to stage a 72-hour pay strike from Thursday next week, their union Unite said. Crew who serve as part of BA's mixed fleet, who have poorer terms and conditions than some longer-serving....

reuters 10:03:00 PM CET

British Airways facing second cabin crew strike

ngrguardiannews 10:10:00 PM CET

