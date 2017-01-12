Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Japan's Abe visits Philippines as Duterte's first top guest

MANILA Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the Philippines on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at shoring up ties with its mercurial new leader, and boosting Tokyo's economic foothold in the face of anticipated competition from China. Abe's visit is the first by a head of state to the....

reuters 10:25:00 AM CET

Jan 12, 2017 7:16AM ESTpublished: Jan 12, 2017 7:16AM EST

theglobeandmail 1:25:00 PM CET

MEDIA-Philippines' Macay dusts off planned $200 mln share sale - BusinessWorld

reuters 3:03:00 AM CET

Japan grants ¥600M to boost Coast Guard fleet

sunstar 12:41:00 PM CET

Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 12, 2017

straitstimesSG 12:03:00 AM CET

LOOK: Duterte welcomes Japan's Abe in Malacañang

abs-cbnnews 10:31:00 AM CET

Abe reaches out to Manila as it gets closer to Beijing

straitstimesSG 10:32:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (14)

Flag
Japan (13)

Flag
China (12)

Flag
Viet Nam (3)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manila(PH)

Tokyo(JP)

Peking(CN)

South China Sea

Help about this topicRelated People

Shinzo Abe (6)

Benigno Aquino III (1)

Robert Birsel (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (7)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade (1)

Delfin Lorenzana (1)

Martin Petty (1)

Neil Jerome Morales (1)

West Philippine Sea (1)

Kin Keong (1)

Infrastructure Maintenance (1)

Eduardo Ano (1)

Morning Minutes (1)

International Airport (1)

Clarence Fernandez (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (3)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.