|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 12, 2017
|
|
Japan's Abe visits Philippines as Duterte's first top guest
|
MANILA Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the Philippines on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at shoring up ties with its mercurial new leader, and boosting Tokyo's economic foothold in the face of anticipated competition from China. Abe's visit is the first by a head of state to the....
reuters 10:25:00 AM CET
|
|
|