Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

A farewell, an introduction and two vastly different Americas

In the span of 15 hours, standing separately in the cities that have come to define them, US President Barack Obama and his soon-to-be successor spoke to the historic, clashing movements each has inspired and continues to lead. One era in America's long political history was ending, and another very different one was just getting started.

nzherald 2:33:00 AM CET

Michelle Obama Gives an Emotional Farewell on The Tonight Show

time 1:51:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (14)

Help about this topicPlaces

Chicago(US)

Manhattan(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Michelle Obama (2)

Barack Obama (2)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

Osama bin Laden (1)

Jerry Seinfeld (1)

Stevie Wonder (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Related Content (1)

Jim Acosta (1)

Hussain Sajwani (1)

Dave Chappelle (1)

Isaac Perlmutter (1)

Harold Hamm (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Marvel Entertainment (1)

Oval Office (1)

Marine One (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.