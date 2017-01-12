|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Indicted VW exec seeking release on bail over US objection
MIAMI (AP) " A high-ranking Volkswagen AG executive indicted in the company's U.S. emissions scandal is seeking release on bail over the objections of federal prosecutors. A detention hearing for 48-year-old Oliver Schmidt is scheduled Thursday in Miami, where he was arrested on a visit to the U.S. from Germany.
nzherald 1:37:00 PM CET
