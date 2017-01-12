Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

US troops arriving in Poland draw Russian ire

Olszyna (Poland) (AFP) - US troops and tanks began arriving in Poland Thursday, part of one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War that will eventually involve more than 3,000 soldiers. The Pentagon operation sparked immediate anger from Russia, with the Kremlin describing it as a "threat" on its "doorstep.

news-yahoo 2:13:00 PM CET

Polish factory car production up

WarsawBusiness 3:46:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Poland (9)

Flag
United States (9)

Flag
Russian Federation (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Kaliningrad(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Atlantic Resolve (1)

Alexei Mechkov (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (5)

The Pentagon (1)

Cold War (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.