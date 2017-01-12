|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 12, 2017
|
|
US troops arriving in Poland draw Russian ire
|
Olszyna (Poland) (AFP) - US troops and tanks began arriving in Poland Thursday, part of one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War that will eventually involve more than 3,000 soldiers. The Pentagon operation sparked immediate anger from Russia, with the Kremlin describing it as a "threat" on its "doorstep.
news-yahoo 2:13:00 PM CET
|
|
|