Thursday, January 12, 2017

Jeep and Ram trucks accused of Dieselgate-style cheating by the EPA

The EPA has issued a statement accusing Fiat-Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act by “failing to disclose engine management software” in 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and RAM 1500 trucks that use the 3.0-liter diesel V6 engine. Those accusations obviously sound a lot like what VW was found to....

news-yahoo 7:11:00 PM CET

US charges Fiat Chrysler with cheating emissions standards

afp-english 5:35:00 PM CET

Flag
United States (13)

Cherokee(US)

Mary D. Nichols (1)

Cynthia Giles (1)

Saul Loeb (1)

Environmental Protection Agency (2)

Volkswagen (1)

