Thursday, January 12, 2017
Jeep and Ram trucks accused of Dieselgate-style cheating by the EPA
The EPA has issued a statement accusing Fiat-Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act by “failing to disclose engine management software” in 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and RAM 1500 trucks that use the 3.0-liter diesel V6 engine. Those accusations obviously sound a lot like what VW was found to....
news-yahoo 7:11:00 PM CET
