Thursday, January 12, 2017

Saudi carrier flynas in $8.6 bn Airbus deal: shareholder

Riyadh (AFP) - Low-cost Saudi carrier flynas has concluded an $8.6 billion purchase deal with Airbus, a major shareholder said Thursday, as competition grows in the kingdom's expanding market. Kingdom Holding Co, which owns a 34 percent stake in the airline, said flynas has finalised the "deal with Airbus for the purchase of new aircraft".

Saudi Airline Flynas in $8.6 bn Airbus Deal

