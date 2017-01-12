|News ClusterEnglish
Saudi carrier flynas in $8.6 bn Airbus deal: shareholder
|
Riyadh (AFP) - Low-cost Saudi carrier flynas has concluded an $8.6 billion purchase deal with Airbus, a major shareholder said Thursday, as competition grows in the kingdom's expanding market. Kingdom Holding Co, which owns a 34 percent stake in the airline, said flynas has finalised the "deal with Airbus for the purchase of new aircraft".
