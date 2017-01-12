|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
South Africa bats first in 3rd test vs. Sri Lanka
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Fast bowler Duanne Olivier was handed a debut as South Africa named an all-pace attack in the third and final test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers starting Thursday. Olivier came into the side at the expense of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, while Wayne Parnell....
