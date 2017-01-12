|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 12, 2017
|
|
South Sudan: The world's newest country facing a humanitarian crisis
|
, located in the centre of Africa, is the world's newest country. It gained independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011, following years of civil war and a referendum in which it voted overwhelmingly for independence. Despite its reserves of oil, South Sudan is one of the least developed nations in the....
itv 9:31:00 PM CET
|
|
|