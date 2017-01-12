Main Menu

Thursday, January 12, 2017

China has built the world’s largest bullet-train network

“THESE are fields of hope,” says Gu Zhen’an, gesturing at a barren scene. A burly chain-smoker, he spent 25 years overseeing road-building crews in central China. But three years ago, when he finished paving a highway to a new high-speed railway station in this quiet corner of Anhui province, he decided it was time to switch industries.

economist 7:26:00 PM CET

China offers hope in fight against protectionism

chinadaily 11:07:00 AM CET

Robot uprising begins as China turns to machine to fill in gaps in the workforce

dailymail 4:49:00 PM CET

LA becomes No.1 U.S. destination for Chinese tourists

xinhuanet_en 8:21:00 AM CET

Lessons in respect at China's Confucius kindergartens

thepeninsulaqatar 8:25:00 AM CET

Prehistoric pottery figurines unearthed in central China

sinacom 5:00:00 AM CET

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.9141 against USD Thursday

chinadaily 4:10:00 AM CET

China detains 720, imposes $31 million of fines in pollution crackdown: Media

straitstimesSG 3:05:00 AM CET

China 'should be barred from South China Sea islands'

BangkokPost 1:19:00 PM CET

China plays down tough talk by Trump choice for top diplomat

theglobeandmail 11:07:00 AM CET

China makes awkward free trade champion: experts

business-times 4:36:00 AM CET

US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on World Market

voanews 10:01:00 PM CET

