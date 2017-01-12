|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
China has built the world’s largest bullet-train network
“THESE are fields of hope,” says Gu Zhen’an, gesturing at a barren scene. A burly chain-smoker, he spent 25 years overseeing road-building crews in central China. But three years ago, when he finished paving a highway to a new high-speed railway station in this quiet corner of Anhui province, he decided it was time to switch industries.
economist 7:26:00 PM CET
