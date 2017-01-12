|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Beirut: Birds drawn by rubbish pose 'danger' to flights
Flights coming in and out of Lebanon's Beirut airport could be at risk from birds flying over a nearby rubbish dump, the country's transport minister has said. Yusef Fenianos told reporters on Wednesday that birds scavenging for food at the Costa Brava dump, one of three temporary landfill sites in....
aljazeera-en 7:07:00 AM CET
