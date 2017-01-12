Main Menu

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Beirut: Birds drawn by rubbish pose 'danger' to flights

Flights coming in and out of Lebanon's Beirut airport could be at risk from birds flying over a nearby rubbish dump, the country's transport minister has said. Yusef Fenianos told reporters on Wednesday that birds scavenging for food at the Costa Brava dump, one of three temporary landfill sites in....

aljazeera-en 7:07:00 AM CET

Fenianos: Additional Auditory Bird Repellents Installed on RHIA Tarmac

naharnet-en 11:00:00 AM CET

Flag
Lebanon (13)

Flag
Spain (9)

Bayrūt(LB)

Saad Hariri (1)

Rafik al-Hariri (1)

Walid Jumblat (1)

Costa Brava (9)

Yusef Fenianos (2)

International Airport (1)

Middle East Airlines (2)

Facebook (1)

AirTransport

