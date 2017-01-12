Main Menu

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Syria: Deadly suicide blast hits Kafr Sousa in Damascus

At least eight people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to a monitoring group. The blast late on Thursday went off in a Damascus district close to key intelligence and military bases, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group....

aljazeera-en 10:41:00 PM CET

Talks in Moscow, Ankara to Ease Damascus Water Crisis

naharnet-en 8:06:00 PM CET

At least seven killed in suicide attack in Syrian capital

cyprus-mail 9:09:00 PM CET

Syria conflict: At least seven dead in Damascus bombing

bbc 9:45:00 PM CET

Syrian Arab Republic (10)

Brazil (8)

Russian Federation (5)

Turkey (4)

Dimashq(SY)

Sousa(BR)

Moskva(RU)

Ankara(TR)

Bashar Assad (2)

Staffan de Mistura (1)

Fateh al-Sham (3)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (5)

SANA (1)

Al-Nusra Front (1)

Umayyad Square (1)

Islamic State (1)

TerroristAttack

Conflict

