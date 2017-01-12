|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 12, 2017
|
|
Syria: Deadly suicide blast hits Kafr Sousa in Damascus
|
At least eight people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to a monitoring group. The blast late on Thursday went off in a Damascus district close to key intelligence and military bases, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group....
aljazeera-en 10:41:00 PM CET
|
|
|