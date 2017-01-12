|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Taxpayers' dollars helped send teachers to Hawaii during work-to-rule
Education Minister Karen Casey is questioning the priorities of Nova Scotia teachers after educators travelled to Hawaii on their own time during a contract dispute to attend a conference paid for, in part, by taxpayers. A total of 11 teachers, including seven from the Chignecto-Central Regional....
CBC 7:45:00 PM CET
