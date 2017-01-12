|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Samsung Group leader questioned in South Korea government scandal
Special South Korean prosecutors questioned the head of top conglomerate Samsung Group on suspicion of bribery on Thursday in an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. Park remains in office but has been stripped of her powers while the Constitutional Court....
CBC 9:55:00 AM CET
