Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Latest: Neighbor Says Intense Fire 'Was Fighting Back'
The Latest on a house fire that injured four and left six children missing (all times local): 10:55 a.m. A neighbor says a fire at a Baltimore home that injured four and left six children missing was a complete inferno. Fifty-five year-old Michael Johnson lives a block away from the home where the....
ABCnews 5:12:00 PM CET
