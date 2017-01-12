|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Pakistani Court Stays Execution of Mentally Ill Convict
A Pakistani court on Thursday stayed the execution of a mentally ill convict who was sentenced to death in 2003 for murdering a fellow police officer over a land dispute, a rights group said. The order from the Lahore High Court came just days before the scheduled execution of 55-year-old ex-police....
ABCnews 1:37:00 PM CET
