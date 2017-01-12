Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Pakistani Court Stays Execution of Mentally Ill Convict

A Pakistani court on Thursday stayed the execution of a mentally ill convict who was sentenced to death in 2003 for murdering a fellow police officer over a land dispute, a rights group said. The order from the Lahore High Court came just days before the scheduled execution of 55-year-old ex-police....

ABCnews 1:37:00 PM CET

Chris Lynn, Billy Stanlake to debut for Australia in first ODI against Pakistan

smh 3:20:00 AM CET

Pakistan wicketkeeper returns home, to miss Australia opener

news-yahoo 6:00:00 AM CET

PM for increasing exchange of expertise between Oman and Pakistan

Infopak-en 10:21:00 AM CET

Does Pakistan pose a bigger threat to India after Babur-III launch?

tribune 11:48:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Pakistan (34)

Flag
Oman (9)

Flag
Russian Federation (8)

Flag
Australia (5)

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Islamabad(PK)

Karachi(PK)

Masqaţ(OM)

Moskva(RU)

Brisbane(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Qaboos bin Said (1)

Ahmed Yusef (1)

Nawaz Sharif (1)

Glenn Maxwell (1)

Billy Stanlake (1)

Khizar Hayat (1)

Taj Haider (1)

Information Technology (1)

Wassam Waheed (1)

Adam Zampa (1)

North Arabian Sea (1)

Mohammad Rizwan (1)

Does Beijing (1)

Mian Raza Rabbani (1)

Mohammad Irfan (1)

Ahmed Sulaiman Saleh Al-Maimani (1)

Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri (1)

North Africa (1)

Imdad Ali (1)

Sarah Belal (1)

Alongside India (1)

Mamnoon Hussain (1)

Usman Khawaja (1)

Iqbal Bano (1)

Naveed Ahmad (1)

Azhar Ali (1)

Chris Lynn (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

High Court (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.