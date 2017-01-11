|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Tillerson says backs 'full review' of Iran nuclear deal
WASHINGTON Jan 11 U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he would recommend a "full review" of the nuclear deal with Iran, but he did not call for an outright rejection of the 2015 accord. Speaking in his Senate confirmation hearing, Tillerson also said he did not oppose the....
reuters 8:28:00 PM CET
