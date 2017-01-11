|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Singapore jails, fines Swiss bank's ex-manager in 1MDB case
SINGAPORE (AP) " A court in Singapore has found a former manager at a private bank guilty of failing to report more than $1.26 billion in suspicious transactions in a case linked to the indebted Malaysian state fund 1 MDB. The court sentenced Jens Sturzenegger, a Swiss national and former manager at....
nzherald 11:42:00 AM CET
