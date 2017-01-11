Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Singapore jails, fines Swiss bank's ex-manager in 1MDB case

SINGAPORE (AP) " A court in Singapore has found a former manager at a private bank guilty of failing to report more than $1.26 billion in suspicious transactions in a case linked to the indebted Malaysian state fund 1 MDB. The court sentenced Jens Sturzenegger, a Swiss national and former manager at....

nzherald 11:42:00 AM CET

straitstimesSG 1:20:00 AM CET

Falcon Bank's ex-Singapore branch manager pleads guilty to six counts in 1MDB-related case

straitstimesSG 8:05:00 AM CET

United States (8)

Malaysia (4)

Switzerland (3)

Najib Razak (2)

Jens Sturzenegger (2)

Hong Kong (1)

Low Taek Jho (1)

Jho Low (1)

Monetary Authority of Singapore (1)

