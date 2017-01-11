|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Canada's choice of Russia critic as top diplomat seen as a bold move
By Andrea Hopkins. OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's appointment of an outspoken Russia critic currently under sanctions from Moscow is a bold move by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he seeks to improve strained relations between the two countries. Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent and....
news-yahoo 10:39:00 PM CET
