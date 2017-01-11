Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Secretary of state nominee says risk of climate change does exist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The nominee to be U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said on Wednesday the risk of climate change does exist, and the consequences could be serious enough that action should be taken. When asked during a Senate confirmation hearing to say....

news-yahoo 6:15:00 PM CET

New York Times: Tillerson says American leadership must be asserted, not merely renewed

kyivpost 4:27:00 PM CET

Tillerson: Russian 'Illegal' Actions In Ukraine Required More Forceful Response

rferl 6:25:00 PM CET

Tillerson criticizes Kerry's approach to Israel, vowing a different path

jpost 8:19:00 PM CET

Tillerson to face Senate grilling over Russia, Iran ties

usaToday 7:28:00 AM CET

