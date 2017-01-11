Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

World Economic Forum says capitalism needs urgent reform

German Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The World Economic Forum unveiled the program for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals.

news-yahoo 1:16:00 PM CET

Growing gap between rich and poor seen as key economic risk

nzherald 11:42:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Switzerland (8)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Davos(CH)

Geneva(CH)

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Klaus Schwab (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

World Economic Forum (4)

European Union (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

Davos

InternalEnergyMarket-Test

Globalisation

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.