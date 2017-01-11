Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Kurdish militant group claims responsibility for Izmir attack

Istanbul (AFP) - A splinter group of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a car bomb and gun attack that left two people dead in the Turkish city of Izmir this month, a report said. The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK) said one of its "revenge teams" had....

news-yahoo 10:29:00 AM CET

Turkey bogged down in Syria as it realigns with Russia

news-yahoo 7:21:00 PM CET

West failed to understand what really happened in Turkey

euractiv-en 9:12:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Turkey (17)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (13)

Flag
United States (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ankara(TR)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Robert Burns (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Joseph Dunford (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1)

Veysi Kaynak (1)

Capturing al-Bab (1)

Leading Gulf (1)

Aron Lund (1)

Associated Press (1)

Then Moscow (1)

Suzan Fraser (1)

Metin Gurcan (1)

Fethi Sekin (1)

Vladimir Isachenkov (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Kurdistan Workers Party (5)

European Union (3)

Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (3)

Islamic State (3)

European Parliament (2)

NATO (2)

Armed Forces (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.