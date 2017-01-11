|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
|
|
Opposition: Airstrikes in northern Syria kill 10 militants
|
BEIRUT (AP) — Airstrikes in the northern Syrian province of Idlib killed at least 10 suspected al-Qaida-linked militants in Syria on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of targeted attacks against the group, activists said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 10 were killed when....
news-yahoo 6:15:00 PM CET
|
|
|