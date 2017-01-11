|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Philippines won't raise legal victory vs. China at ASEAN
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines won't raise its recent arbitration victory against Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea during Asian summit talks that it will host this year, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said Wednesday. Yasay said pressing last year's ruling at the....
news-yahoo 1:16:00 PM CET
