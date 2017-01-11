Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Philippines won't raise legal victory vs. China at ASEAN

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines won't raise its recent arbitration victory against Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea during Asian summit talks that it will host this year, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said Wednesday. Yasay said pressing last year's ruling at the....

Bitcoin slides as China's central bank launches checks on exchanges

Bitcoin slides after China c. bank launches investigation

Nigeria, China sign `One China’ policy agreement

Mainland visitors to Taiwan down 800,000 for 2016

Liaoning passes through tense Taiwan Strait

