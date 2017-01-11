Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

New Facebook project aims to fight the spread of 'fake news'

Washington (AFP) - Facebook announced Wednesday the creation of a Journalism Project aimed at fostering "a healthy news ecosystem" and curbing the spread of fake news. The move comes with the world's leading social network under intense pressure for allowing misinformation to flourish and sometimes....

news-yahoo 7:21:00 PM CET

Facebook is starting its own journalism project

nzherald 11:19:00 PM CET

