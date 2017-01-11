|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
|
|
QSR Việt Nam Tuyển Dụng Thực Tập Sinh Business Analyst Tháng 1.2017 (HCM)
|
COMPANY BRIEF: QSR Vietnam is operating well-known, international fast-food brands from USA, and will invest into other major fast-food franchises over the next few years. QSR-VN will grow the number of stores in both Hanoi and HCMC as well as expand into other major urban centers in Vietnam....
laodong 9:23:00 AM CET
|
|
|