Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Narendra Modi vows more reforms at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Making a strong and impassioned case for reforms which have been initiated during his two-and-a- half years at the helm and those on the anvil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used the platform provided by the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to sell India as the fastest growing major economy....

financialexpress 4:13:00 AM CET

Air pollution causes 1.2 million deaths in India annually; Delhi most polluted: Greenpeace report

timesofindia 3:12:00 PM CET

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani talks straight on solving the airline’s huge problems: Rome was not built in a day

financialexpress 12:44:00 PM CET

World Bank bets on growth post notes ban

rediff 11:23:00 AM CET

