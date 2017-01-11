|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Narendra Modi vows more reforms at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Making a strong and impassioned case for reforms which have been initiated during his two-and-a- half years at the helm and those on the anvil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used the platform provided by the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to sell India as the fastest growing major economy....
financialexpress 4:13:00 AM CET
