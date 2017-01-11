|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Will postponing parliament end Poland's political standoff?
Poland’s governing party says it is ready to postpone the start of a new post-Christmas parliamentary session if the opposition ends its nearly month-long occupation of the plenary hall. The Law and Justice Party says it needs time to find a solution to the country’s political standoff, which revolves around media freedom and the state budget.
euronews-en 7:19:00 PM CET
