Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Will postponing parliament end Poland's political standoff?

Poland’s governing party says it is ready to postpone the start of a new post-Christmas parliamentary session if the opposition ends its nearly month-long occupation of the plenary hall. The Law and Justice Party says it needs time to find a solution to the country’s political standoff, which revolves around media freedom and the state budget.

Poland Faces Parliamentary Showdown Over Opposition Blockade

