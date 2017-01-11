Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Trump assails US intelligence agencies over Russian dossier

President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US intelligence agencies might have leaked a dossier of what he called “fake news” about how Russia had tried to sway his actions, saying the allegations were false. In his first formal news conference since July, Trump slammed two news....

cyprus-mail 5:59:00 PM CET

Intelligence report: Russia hacked the RNC, may have dirt on Trump

engadget 12:50:00 AM CET

Donald Trump calls Russia dossier 'phony stuff' from 'sick people'

expressindia 8:42:00 PM CET

U.S. Defense Chief Hints More Sanctions To Come Over Russian Hacking

rferl 5:07:00 AM CET

Kremlin denies it has compromising info on Trump 47 mins ago World

ngrguardiannews 12:06:00 PM CET

FBI Says Russia Hacked GOP Campaigns, Just Not Trump's

newsweek 5:13:00 AM CET

Russia hacked Republican emails, did not release info: FBI chief

iran-daily 5:48:00 PM CET

Donald Trump press conference: Highlights

expressindia 8:42:00 PM CET

On Politics Trump tweetstorm: 'Are we living in Nazi Germany?'

usaToday 3:49:00 PM CET

What Trump cards does Putin have?

expressindia 11:28:00 AM CET

US official: Trump, Obama briefed on unsubstantiated claims

news-yahoo 3:17:00 AM CET

Trump says he thinks Russia behind election hacking

xinhuanet_en 8:52:00 PM CET

The Latest: White House chides Trump for intel criticism

news-yahoo 9:00:00 PM CET

Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him

news-yahoo 7:21:00 PM CET

Trump compares intel agencies to 'Nazi Germany'

ynetnews 3:26:00 PM CET

'Russia has compromising personal info on Trump'

timesofindia 12:14:00 PM CET

Trump: If intel officials leaked report, 'blot' on record

news-yahoo 7:54:00 PM CET

Reports - Russia has compromising information about Trump

timesofmalta 8:16:00 AM CET

Allegations cast shadow over Trump’s long-delayed press conference

vanguardngr 12:41:00 PM CET

