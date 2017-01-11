|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Trump assails US intelligence agencies over Russian dossier
President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US intelligence agencies might have leaked a dossier of what he called “fake news” about how Russia had tried to sway his actions, saying the allegations were false. In his first formal news conference since July, Trump slammed two news....
cyprus-mail 5:59:00 PM CET
