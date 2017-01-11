Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

[WATCH[ First gas consignment arrives in Malta

The first consignment of liquefied natural gas has arrived in Marsaxlokk Bay. The gas, which will arrive on a ship, will originally flow into the BWSC power station and later on at the Delimara 4 plant. Addressing a press conference outside Fort Delimara, minister Konrad Mizzi hailed the event as a....

MaltaToday 12:35:00 PM CET

First gas consignment to arrive in Malta today

MaltaToday 10:46:00 AM CET

Air Malta appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

MaltaToday 7:32:00 PM CET

Malta is a tax haven, Green MEPs say

euobserver 10:20:00 AM CET

