|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
|
|
[WATCH[ First gas consignment arrives in Malta
|
The first consignment of liquefied natural gas has arrived in Marsaxlokk Bay. The gas, which will arrive on a ship, will originally flow into the BWSC power station and later on at the Delimara 4 plant. Addressing a press conference outside Fort Delimara, minister Konrad Mizzi hailed the event as a....
MaltaToday 12:35:00 PM CET
|
|
|