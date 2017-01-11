Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Thousands flee fighting on Myanmar's border with China

Yangon: Thousands of people fled heavy fighting on Myanmar's northern border with China overnight, activists said Wednesday, as the government blocked a senior UN official from visiting the area. Clashes between the army and ethnic minority militias in Myanmar's borderlands have intensified in....

GulfDailyNews 7:33:00 AM CET

65,000 Rohingya Flee Military Violence in Myanmar: U.N.

newsweek 5:13:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Myanmar (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Yangon(MM)

Help about this topicRelated People

Aung San Suu Kyi (2)

Dashi Naw Lawn (1)

Yanghee Lee (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Nobel Peace Prize (1)

Amnesty International (1)

United Nations (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

TerroristAttack

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.