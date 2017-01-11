|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Thousands flee fighting on Myanmar's border with China
Yangon: Thousands of people fled heavy fighting on Myanmar's northern border with China overnight, activists said Wednesday, as the government blocked a senior UN official from visiting the area. Clashes between the army and ethnic minority militias in Myanmar's borderlands have intensified in....
GulfDailyNews 7:33:00 AM CET
