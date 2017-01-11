Main Menu

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

California DA Finds Police Were Justified in Shooting Death

No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer in a San Diego suburb in the shooting death of a mentally distressed black man that prosecutors found was justified, but the man's family says they won't be swayed in their search for justice. The El Cajon officer had reason to believe he....

ABCnews 10:05:00 AM CET

No charges in death of disturbed man holding e-cigarette

CBSnews 5:46:00 PM CET

United States (10)

El Cajon(US)

Alfred Olango (3)

Cajon Police Department (3)

Shane Harris (2)

Jeff Davis (1)

Richard Olango (1)

San Diego (1)

