Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Kenyan court orders arrest of union officials amid doctors' strike

NAIROBI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of doctors' union officials amid a medics strike over pay rise that has lasted for almost 40 days. Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court directed a Nairobi police station to enforce the arrest warrants.

xinhuanet_en 9:06:00 PM CET

Jan 10, 2017 8:49AM ESTpublished: Jan 10, 2017 8:49AM EST

theglobeandmail 2:52:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Kenya (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Nairobi(KE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hellen Wasilwa (3)

Kenya Medical (3)

Ouma Oluga (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.