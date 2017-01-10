|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Kenyan court orders arrest of union officials amid doctors' strike
NAIROBI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of doctors' union officials amid a medics strike over pay rise that has lasted for almost 40 days. Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court directed a Nairobi police station to enforce the arrest warrants.
xinhuanet_en 9:06:00 PM CET
