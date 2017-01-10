Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

1,000 people forced to flee fighting in Iraq's Mosul every day: OCHA

GENEVA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- After intense clashes in Mosul at the beginning of the year which forced 4,000 civilians to flee their homes in a single day, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday that displacement from the northern Iraq i city now stands at an average of 1,000 people per day.

xinhuanet_en 11:21:00 PM CET

UN: Civilians increasing flee IS-held Mosul; 135,500 now out

theglobeandmail 2:06:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Jens Laerke (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.