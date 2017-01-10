GENEVA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- After intense clashes in Mosul at the beginning of the year which forced 4,000 civilians to flee their homes in a single day, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday that displacement from the northern Iraq i city now stands at an average of 1,000 people per day. xinhuanet_en 11:21:00 PM CET