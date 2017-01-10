Main Menu
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Neven Subotic fuels Liverpool transfer talk as agent reveals defender could make January move
themirror 3:57:00 PM CET
New building project Construction begins on Motel One
general-anzeiger-bonn 5:02:00 PM CET
Swansea City dealt a blow as Schalke 04 confirm talks with Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber
icWales 2:23:00 PM CET
Bayern's Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
sinacom 9:56:00 PM CET
Former German president Roman Herzog dies aged 82
straitstimesSG 1:58:00 PM CET
Countries
Germany (18)
Places
Bonn(DE)
Bergen(DE)
Ingolstadt(DE)
Related People
Roman Herzog (3)
Holger Badstuber (2)
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1)
Joachim Gauck (1)
Carlo Ancelotti (1)
Angela Merkel (1)
Christian Heidel (1)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier (1)
Maram Stern (1)
Other Names
Bayern München (3)
Borussia Dortmund (1)
European Union (1)
Champions-League (1)
Christlich Demokratische Union Deutschlands (1)
Berlin Wall (1)
World Jewish Congress (1)
