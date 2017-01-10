Main Menu

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Neven Subotic fuels Liverpool transfer talk as agent reveals defender could make January move

themirror 3:57:00 PM CET

New building project Construction begins on Motel One

general-anzeiger-bonn 5:02:00 PM CET

Swansea City dealt a blow as Schalke 04 confirm talks with Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber

icWales 2:23:00 PM CET

Bayern's Badstuber joins Schalke on loan

sinacom 9:56:00 PM CET

Former German president Roman Herzog dies aged 82

straitstimesSG 1:58:00 PM CET

