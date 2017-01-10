Main Menu

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Twin Bomb Blasts Strike Near Afghan Parliament

Two explosions have rocked the area near the parliament building in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Afghan officials said at least 20 people were killed in the January 10 explosions and around 60 were wounded. Officials said the casualty figures were likely to rise. The Taliban immediately issued a statement claiming responsibility.

rferl 3:33:00 PM CET

Twin blasts claimed by Taliban kill more than 20 people in Kabul

smh 4:39:00 PM CET

