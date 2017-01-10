|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Twin Bomb Blasts Strike Near Afghan Parliament
Two explosions have rocked the area near the parliament building in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Afghan officials said at least 20 people were killed in the January 10 explosions and around 60 were wounded. Officials said the casualty figures were likely to rise. The Taliban immediately issued a statement claiming responsibility.
rferl 3:33:00 PM CET
