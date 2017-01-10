Main Menu

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Volkswagen board to meet to approve U.S. diesel settlement: sources

Volkswagen AG's ( VOWG_p.DE David Shepardson ) supervisory board is set to meet on Wednesday to approve a civil and criminal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal that will include a penalty of about $4 billion, sources briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

VW manages record 2016 sales despite Dieselgate crisis

US arrests VW executive on fraud charges: report

