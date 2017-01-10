Main Menu

UPDATE 2-Iran bids farewell to former president Rafsanjani in a show of unity

DUBAI Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran on Tuesday for the funeral of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in a show of unity to honor the Islamic Republic's polarizing pragmatist. Rafsanjani, who died on Sunday aged 82, was buried next to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini,....

reuters 1:17:00 PM CET

Ayatollah Rafsanjani laid to rest at Imam Khomeini mausoleum

iran-daily 12:24:00 PM CET

Iranians gather for funeral of former leader Rafsanjani

theglobeandmail 7:57:00 AM CET

Iranians mourn as former leader Rafsanjani interred

AP 4:42:00 PM CET

Official: Iran ready to discuss 2017 hajj with Saudi Arabia

ynetnews 7:56:00 AM CET

Iran decides not to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions extension

reuters 7:59:00 PM CET

