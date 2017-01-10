10 Jan 2017 at 01:48, Iain Thomson Marissa Mayer, the CEO of perennial drain-circler Yahoo , will step down from its board of directors, along with five other members, after Verizon finishes gobbling up most of the internet portal. And once the acquisition is over, the remaining carcass of Yahoo will change its name to Altaba Inc. register 5:21:00 AM CET