Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Schools closed, free buses in southern Poland amid smog
WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Alarming smog levels in southern Poland have led authorities to close schools in one city and offer free transport in some places to protect children and try to improve the quality of air. The government will debate how to fight the smog, after air pollution exceeded warning....
nzherald 1:15:00 PM CET
