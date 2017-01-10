|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Italy moves to arrest inmate monitored for radicalization
The mugshot of Hmidi Saber, who was already in jail in Rome serving another sentence, some bullets and a gun confiscated by police in his house, are shown during a press conference at the police headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Italian police issued a new arrest warrant to the Tunisian....
news-yahoo 11:59:00 PM CET
