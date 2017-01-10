Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Italy moves to arrest inmate monitored for radicalization

The mugshot of Hmidi Saber, who was already in jail in Rome serving another sentence, some bullets and a gun confiscated by police in his house, are shown during a press conference at the police headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Italian police issued a new arrest warrant to the Tunisian....

news-yahoo 11:59:00 PM CET

Italy arrests suspects who tried hacking Draghi, Renzi

AP 6:37:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Italy (19)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Rome(IT)

Paris(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mario Draghi (1)

Fabrizio Saccomanni (1)

Matteo Renzi (1)

Francesca Maria (3)

Giulio Occhionero (3)

Saber Hmidi (1)

Raphael Satter (1)

Mauro Fabozzi (1)

David McHugh (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

ANSA (3)

European Central Bank (2)

FBI (1)

Ansar al-Sharia (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.