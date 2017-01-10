|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Russian embassy trolls UK prime minister with Pepe cartoon
Twitter trolling helped Donald Trump become the US president-elect, and now it’s infecting international diplomacy. The Twitter account for Russia’s embassy in London sent a message yesterday taunting UK prime minister Theresa May, suggesting that that the prospect of closer ties between the US and....
news-yahoo 12:59:00 PM CET
