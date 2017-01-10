Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Russian embassy trolls UK prime minister with Pepe cartoon

Twitter trolling helped Donald Trump become the US president-elect, and now it’s infecting international diplomacy. The Twitter account for Russia’s embassy in London sent a message yesterday taunting UK prime minister Theresa May, suggesting that that the prospect of closer ties between the US and....

news-yahoo 12:59:00 PM CET

Press Review: Russian cyber army among world's top five and new US team policy in Ukraine

itartass_en 11:01:00 AM CET

New York Times: US blacklists 5 Russians, a close Putin aide among them

kyivpost 8:50:00 AM CET

U.S. senators seek Russia sanctions over hacking, Ukraine, Syria

expressindia 5:32:00 PM CET

Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report

AP 9:31:00 AM CET

US Senators to Unveil Bipartisan Bill to Increase Sanctions Against Russia

voanews 8:10:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (19)

Flag
India (9)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (9)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

New Delhi(IN)

Goa(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Vladimir Putin (6)

Barack Obama (4)

Donald Trump (4)

Alexander Bastrykin (3)

James Clapper (3)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (3)

Sergey Magnitsky (2)

Marco Rubio (2)

Lindsey Graham (2)

Dmitry Peskov (2)

John McCain (2)

Benjamin Cardin (2)

Rob Portman (1)

Dimitri Kovtun (1)

Joseph Biden (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Dick Durbin (1)

Robert Menendez (1)

Amy Klobuchar (1)

Jeanne Shaheen (1)

Leonid Kuchma (1)

Theresa May (1)

Alexander Litvinenko (1)

Andrei Lugovoi (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Julian Assange (1)

Vitaly I. Churkin (1)

Dmitry Rogozin (1)

Sergei Mironov (1)

Viktor Yushchenko (1)

Roman Bessmertny (1)

Viktor Pinchuk (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Gujarat Energy Forum (1)

Ben Sasse (1)

Andrei Petrakov (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

John Podesta (1)

Investigative Committee (1)

John Kirby (1)

Hostilities Act (1)

Vadim Karasev (1)

Valentin Krokhin (1)

Nandan Unnikrishnan (1)

Associated Press (1)

United States (1)

Zecurion Analytics (1)

Vladimir Isachenkov (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Burger King (8)

State Department (5)

UN Security Council (3)

United States Congress (3)

Treasury Department (2)

Nezavisimaya Gazeta (2)

Magnitsky Act (2)

House of Representatives (1)

Armed Services Committee (1)

Hezbollah (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Democratic National Committee (1)

Observer Research Foundation (1)

Government Communications Headquarters (1)

United Nations (1)

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (1)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1)

NATO (1)

Exxon Mobil (1)

European Union (1)

Intelligence Community (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.