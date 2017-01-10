|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
TSX rises with materials stocks; Valeant jumps
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday as materials stocks gained with higher commodity prices and drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc surged as it sold assets. At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> rose 58.
news-yahoo 5:23:00 PM CET
